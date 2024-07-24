Czech Republic to launch second initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition

The Czech Republic has launched a second project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine called “Initiative-2025”, which will involve five arms companies, said Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová, according to Radio Prague International.

Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský announced that Ukraine will receive 100,000 artillery shells in July and August through a Czech-led initiative. The project includes 18 countries and aims to deliver 500,000 shells to Ukraine by the end of the year.

Lipavský stated that 15 of the 18 countries already fulfilled their promises and contributed funds to the initiative. In June, the minister specified that Czechia was seeking additional funding to continue further weapons delivery. Therefore, “Initiative-2025” is a continuation of this initiative.

“The sooner donors allocate funds, the sooner our companies can sign long-term contracts,” said Černochová.

Currently, the Czech Agency for Intergovernmental Cooperation at the Ministry of Defense is gathering information from arms companies on weapons they can supply to Ukraine in 2025.

Prague plans to act as an intermediary between donors—European countries—and the five arms companies that have already supplied ammunition as part of the first Czech initiative. The companies will continue their supplies next year.

The second project will involve five companies: Czechoslovak Group, STV Group, Omnipol, Colt CZ Group SE, and the arms company DSS.

Read more: