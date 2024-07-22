Eng
Czech FM announced that through a Czech-led initiative involving 18 countries, with 15 contributing, 100,000 artillery shells will be delivered to Ukraine in July-August, with plans for 500,000 shells by year-end.
22/07/2024
155 mm artillery shells
155 mm artillery shells. Illustrative photo.
Czech initiative to deliver 100,000 artillery shells to Ukraine by summer end

On 22 July, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský announced in Brussels that 100,000 artillery shells will be delivered to Ukraine during July and August through a Czech-led initiative. The initiative, which involves 18 countries, aims to deliver a total of 500,000 shells to Ukraine by the end of the year.

According to ČTK, Lipavský stated that 15 of the 18 countries have already fulfilled their promises and contributed funds to the initiative. He added that there are sufficient funds to deliver 500,000 shells by year-end, but they are now seeking additional funding to continue the initiative into 2025.

We could deliver up to 800,000 shells this year if we had the money,” Lipavský told journalists.

He emphasized that the Czechs are in daily contact with Ukrainian partners, who greatly appreciate the initiative.

The Czech ammunition initiative sources artillery ammunition from countries outside the European Union. Recently, the first shipment of approximately 50,000 shells arrived in Ukraine. The Czech Republic collaborates primarily with the Netherlands and Denmark on this initiative.

Lipavský noted that some information regarding the initiative is highly sensitive, particularly concerning the countries from which the ammunition is purchased.

It is a well-known fact that Russia is trying to undermine our initiative, trying to overpay us, which is why we do not want to say where we get our ammunition from,” he explained.

