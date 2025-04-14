Britain sends Ukraine new tranche of military aid worth almost a billion dollars

The United Kingdom transferred £752 million ($990 million) to Ukraine for the purchase of air defense systems and artillery, the British Ministry of Economy and Finance reported on 14 April.

This payment marks the second of three planned installments totaling £2.26 billion (almost $3 bn). The first transfer occurred on 6 March, with the final payment scheduled for next year.

The funds are part of a broader $50 billion international credit program that will be repaid using income from frozen Russian assets.

UK Defense Minister John Heal previously said that Britain would provide Ukraine with £4.5 billion (almost $6 bn) this year.

“These funds will be directed toward purchasing air defense systems, artillery, vehicle spare parts, and other essential equipment,” Heal said.

Additional British assistance includes defense ministry support for acquiring radar systems, anti-tank mines, and hundreds of thousands of drones.

The value of frozen Russian sovereign assets in the EU amounts to nearly €211 billion ($240 bn). In total, the European Union, G7 countries, and Australia have frozen approximately €260 billion ($294 bn) in securities and cash.

On 23 October, the EU Council gave final approval for providing Ukraine with a loan of up to €35 billion ($40 bn). This money represents the bloc’s contribution to the G7 initiative to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan, which will be repaid using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Three days later, on 26 October, G7 countries agreed on the $50 billion loan for Ukraine. The United States will contribute $20 billion to this package.

According to Reuters, the funds will be transferred through “various channels” to support Ukraine’s budget, provide military assistance, and rebuild infrastructure. Ukraine is expected to receive all funds under this loan program by the end of 2027.

