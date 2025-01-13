UK to finance production of air defense, long-range weapons in Ukraine, Umerov says

Support us on Patreon
The United Kingdom has pledged to maintain comprehensive support for Ukraine’s defense industry, including funding for air defense systems and long-range weapons production.
Maria Tril
13/01/2025
1 minute read
Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense. Photo: ICTV
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on 13 January during his working visit to the United Kingdom that Britain will continue funding into the production of air defense systems and long-range weapons in Ukraine.

“The UK has already invested in the production of our weapons, and this collaboration continues—specifically, funding will be directed toward the production of air defense/missile defense systems and long-range weapons,” Umerov wrote.

The Ukrainian defense minister discussed with British Defense Secretary John Healey the bilateral cooperation plans, with special focus on Ukraine’s defense industry development.

“The United Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to providing continuous and comprehensive support to strengthen Ukraine’s position both on the battlefield and on the international stage,” Umerov wrote.

Ukraine has been expanding its domestic arms production since Russia’s full-scale invasion, partially through joint manufacturing with partner countries. Ukraine’s reliance on Western arms supplies highlights the need for domestic production to ensure timely access to military equipment and reduce delays in critical situations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that Ukraine now produces 155mm ammunition, long-range drones, and maritime drones.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also said that Ukraine is reaching “significant” production volumes of artillery systems and armored vehicles.

