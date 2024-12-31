Eng
Among those are 251 types of aerial drones and 57 ground-based missile systems.
byYuri Zoria
31/12/2024
2 minute read
A ground drone showcasing the logistic support element which the drones can provide by transporting mines. Photo via Ukrainian Armed Forces/Facebook.
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry greenlights over 1,300 military equipment items in 2024

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has certified more than 1,300 types of weapons and military equipment for operation in 2024, with nearly 75% of these items being domestically manufactured, Ukrinform reports.

Amid uncertainty over future US aid and depleted European weapon stockpiles, Ukraine is striving to boost domestic production during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said:

This indicator demonstrates the high efficiency of Ukrainian defense enterprises, which not only meet the needs of the front during wartime but also demonstrate competitiveness at the international level.

According to the Ministry, the certified items across various categories include:

  • 251 unmanned aerial vehicle systems (UAVs)
  • 169 ammunition types
  • 153 electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment items
  • 108 engineering equipment items
  • 97 communication devices
  • 57 ground-based missile systems

Klimenkov attributed this achievement to close cooperation between the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian manufacturers, and international partners.

Ukrainian companies reportedly have the capacity to produce 4,000,000 drones annually, with agreements signed for the manufacture of 1.5 million UAVs.

