Ukraine’s Defense Ministry greenlights over 1,300 military equipment items in 2024

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has certified more than 1,300 types of weapons and military equipment for operation in 2024, with nearly 75% of these items being domestically manufactured, Ukrinform reports.
Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said:
“This indicator demonstrates the high efficiency of Ukrainian defense enterprises, which not only meet the needs of the front during wartime but also demonstrate competitiveness at the international level.“
According to the Ministry, the certified items across various categories include:
- 251 unmanned aerial vehicle systems (UAVs)
- 169 ammunition types
- 153 electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment items
- 108 engineering equipment items
- 97 communication devices
- 57 ground-based missile systems
Klimenkov attributed this achievement to close cooperation between the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian manufacturers, and international partners.
Ukrainian companies reportedly have the capacity to produce 4,000,000 drones annually, with agreements signed for the manufacture of 1.5 million UAVs.
