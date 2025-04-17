Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1148: Ukraine strikes Russian brigade behind Sumy attack, Denmark soldiers to come to Ukraine for training

Exclusives

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainian paratroopers funnel Russian infantry into deadly kill zones in Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian forces employ flexible defensive tactics in Kursk-Sumy border region, using night ambushes and strategic minefields to halt Russian attempts to establish a buffer zone.

“Caught completely off guard”: Ukraine’s long-range Fury drones hit Russian brigade behind Sumy attack. Ukrainian kamikaze drones struck Russia’s 112th Missile Brigade base without warning, targeting the unit responsible for launching missiles that killed 35 civilians, including two children, during a Palm Sunday attack on Sumy.

As of 16 APR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 936210 (+1050) Tanks: 10638 (+9) APV: 22163 (+13) Artillery systems: 26377 (+87) MLRS: 1364 Anti-aircraft systems: 1132 Aircraft: 370 Helicopters: 335 UAV: 32837 (+146) Cruise missiles : 3145 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 44472 (+133)



Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian drone manufacturers received over $ 2 bn from Ministry of Defence in 2024-2025. Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has paid $2.5 bn to 76 domestic drone manufacturers as part of its technological rearming strategy during 2024-2025.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine domestically produces 40% of weapons used on frontlines. Ukraine aims to manufacture at least half of its required armaments domestically, however it continues to rely on international partners for more advanced systems.

Ukrainian engineer’s $12 demining device uses 20 times less explosive than traditional methods. Ukrainian soldier develops “”Spalakh”” shaped-charge demining device costing just $12, using 50 grams of explosive instead of 1kg to safely neutralize munitions across Ukraine’s heavily contaminated territory.

Ukraine intelligence: North Korean forces may join new Russian offensive on Sumy, Kharkiv. After suffering substantial casualties in Russia’s Kursk, North Korean troops adapted to modern warfare tactics, capable of participating in Russia’s anticipated offensive operations against Ukraine’s northeastern oblasts.

International

German Defense Minister doubts Merz’s pledges on Taurus missile supply to Ukraine. Boris Pistorius said that while there are “”strong arguments in favor”” of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine, there were also “”many strong arguments against it.””

Finland to continue to keep border with Russia closed. Finland has decided to extend the closure of all land crossings with Russia that began in late 2023 due to security concerns about weaponized migration.

Trump prolongs ban on Russian vessels in American ports for another year. Citing continued threats to national security, President Trump has renewed the ban preventing Russian-affiliated vessels from accessing American ports through 2026.

Indonesia denies Russia’s request for military aircraft base amid regional concerns. Indonesia’s refusal to host Russian military aircraft comes despite the country’s recent entry into BRICS and President Subianto’s August 2024 meeting with Russian President Putin.

Rubio and Witkoff to meet French leaders for talks on Ukraine peace efforts. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Paris this week for high-stakes talks on Ukraine, Iran and trade issues with French leadership.

Denmark to send soldiers to Ukraine to learn from real combat experience. While Danish military officials emphasized that these will be unarmed soldiers deployed for specialized combat training courses, Russia declared that they will be considered as “”legitimate targets for Russian armed forces.”

US State Dep: Russian attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday raises questions about who wants ceasefire. Any discussions about sanctions relief would only follow a halt to Russian aggression, spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, citing the Palm Sunday attack.

Humanitarian and social impact

“Died for freedom in Ukraine and all Europe”: Lithuanian volunteer killed in combat. 20-year-old Tomas Valentėlis served in Ukraine’s International Legion and was killed on 13 March during his first combat mission.

23-year-old man dies of wounds, raising Kryvyi Rih attack death toll to 20. According to the latest data, over 70 people were injured in the attacks. Among the 20 killed are nine children.

Russia injures 8, kills 1 in overnight and morning attacks on Ukraine. Russian forces killed one person and injured at least eight others in overnight attacks targeting civilian infrastructure across southern Ukraine, according to multiple regional officials.

Two Ukrainian OSCE staff remain in Russian captivity after three years. Two Ukrainian citizens working for the OSCE monitoring mission have been sentenced to 13 years and face deportation to Russia on fabricated espionage charges.

Czech town rejects calls to remove Ukrainian flag from town hall. The city council of Jihlava rejected two separate proposals to remove the Ukrainian flag from its town hall building. Opponents of the Ukrainian flag display in Jihlava claim it divides society and ignores other global conflicts.

Political and legal developments

Ukrainian parliament calls Crimean child adoptions “genocide” as European Court takes case. European Court of Human Rights examines case of ten Ukrainian children illegally adopted from Crimea after Russia’s 2014 annexation, with Ukraine arguing these actions constitute genocide amid broader deportation crisis.

Bloomberg: US reduces Ukraine aid calculation to $ 100 bn in minerals deal negotiation. The United States lowered its estimate of Ukraine aid from $300 billion to approximately $100 billion during negotiations over a profit-sharing economic partnership.

New developments

Bulgaria unexpectedly rejects sale of Russian nuclear reactors to Ukraine. Bulgaria canceled the planned $682 million sale of two Russian nuclear reactors to Ukraine, leaving Kyiv officials searching for alternatives.

