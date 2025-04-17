Finland to continue to keep border with Russia closed

Finland announced on 16 April that it will keep its eastern border with Russia closed indefinitely, citing ongoing security concerns, according to a statement from the Finnish government.

“The risk that instrumentalised migration will resume and expand as seen previously remains likely,” the government stated.

Finnish authorities closed land crossings with Russia in late 2023 following an increase in arrivals from countries including Syria and Somalia. Helsinki accused Moscow of using migrants as a geopolitical tool against Finland after it joined NATO, an allegation the Kremlin denies.

The border will stay closed until officials determine that reopening would no longer pose “a serious threat to national security or public order,” the government said. Officials pledged to assess the situation regularly.

Finland has also implemented emergency legislation allowing authorities to reject asylum claims from migrants crossing the closed Russian border and return them to Russia.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb supported the government’s decision, believing it has helped prevent escalation of the situation.

