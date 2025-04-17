Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Finland to continue to keep border with Russia closed

Finland has decided to extend the closure of all land crossings with Russia that began in late 2023 due to security concerns about weaponized migration.
byMaria Tril
17/04/2025
2 minute read
Finnish border crossing
Finland closed all of its border crossings with Russia. Credit: YLE.
Finland to continue to keep border with Russia closed

Finland announced on 16 April that it will keep its eastern border with Russia closed indefinitely, citing ongoing security concerns, according to a statement from the Finnish government.

“The risk that instrumentalised migration will resume and expand as seen previously remains likely,” the government stated.

Finnish authorities closed land crossings with Russia in late 2023 following an increase in arrivals from countries including Syria and Somalia. Helsinki accused Moscow of using migrants as a geopolitical tool against Finland after it joined NATO, an allegation the Kremlin denies.

The border will stay closed until officials determine that reopening would no longer pose “a serious threat to national security or public order,” the government said. Officials pledged to assess the situation regularly.

Finland has also implemented emergency legislation allowing authorities to reject asylum claims from migrants crossing the closed Russian border and return them to Russia.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb supported the government’s decision, believing it has helped prevent escalation of the situation.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!