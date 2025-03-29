Finnish president Stubb calls for Europe to establish its own negotiation team and envoy for Ukraine’s peace talks

On 28 March, Finland’s President, Alexander Stubb, stated that Europe should establish its own negotiation team within the framework of peace talks aimed at resolving Russia’s war against Ukraine, and also appoint a special envoy, reports France 24.

Since 2022, Finland has demonstrated unwavering support for Ukraine, offering extensive financial aid, humanitarian assistance, and defense material. Additionally, Finland has provided temporary protection to over 66,000 Ukrainian refugees and contributed significantly to energy sector recovery via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

He also expressed support for the Franco-British initiative to create the “Coalition of the Willing” to support Ukraine. The Finnish president has described the initiative as a way to bring the UK back into Europe and re-engage France in constructive cooperation with the UK.

“I think our mindset is very clear. We want Ukraine to win this war. We want them to retain their independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The French and the Brits took the lead. And the rest of us are following and being engaged as best we can,” explained.

Stubb shared his views on the circumstances and conditions under which “Coalition of the Willing” troops could potentially be deployed in Ukraine. According to him, the first step is a ceasefire, followed by a formal peace agreement.

“So for the ceasefire you need some kind of a reassurance. That means that you can help in the air, on the sea, perhaps on land. That’s the type of planning that our military staff are doing right now. And the political decisions that we take here in Paris are part of that first phase,” he said.

According to Stubb, the second phase is when peace is maintained and agreed upon.

“That’s when you put in crisis management troops or peacekeeping troops on the basis of an international mandate. So these are two quite separate things. The ceasefire is still a state of war, whereas a peace agreement, that’s when peace begins,” the Finnish president clarified.

At the same time, Stubb expressed skepticism about the current ceasefire initiatives. He emphasized that the current situation follows a classic Russian negotiation tactic. Stubb said a ceasefire in the Black Sea and halting attacks on energy infrastructure are steps in the right direction.

“But never underestimate the capacity of Russians to break a ceasefire. They’ll continue to do it. We need a full ceasefire and that needs to be monitored,” he added.

Earlier, Finland announced a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at approximately €200 million.

Beyond the immediate aid package, the Finnish government launched a €660 million program through which military equipment will be purchased directly from Finnish defense industry companies for transfer to Ukraine.

