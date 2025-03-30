Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Stubb pushes ceasefire deadline as Trump threatens 50% tariffs on Russian oil if bloodshed in Ukraine does not stop

Finnish President reveals Trump’s patience with Russia is “running out” while emphasizing that Putin “only understands strength” and cannot be trusted to honor agreements without significant enforcement mechanisms.
byOlena Mukhina
30/03/2025
3 minute read
Russia and America both want Ukraine to "choose" defeat. And we're watching it live
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin.ru
Stubb pushes ceasefire deadline as Trump threatens 50% tariffs on Russian oil if bloodshed in Ukraine does not stop

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has proposed setting a deadline for a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, adding that he discussed starting a truce on 29 March with US President Donald Trump, Yle has reported.

This comes as US President Donald Trump has been pushing for peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, aiming to disrupt civilian life. Recently, Russia has concentrated attacks on fewer cities at a time, overwhelming local air defenses and increasing the number of drones that successfully strike residential areas.

The Finnish and US presidents met on Saturday in Florida for an informal discussion.

According to Stubb, ensuring compliance with the ceasefire requires an effective sanctions mechanism in case Russia refuses to accept or violates the agreement.

After his meeting with Trump, Stubb said he got the impression that the US president’s patience with Russia is running out.

He has also emphasized to the US president that Russia only understands strength and that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted.

Earlier, NBC News reported that Trump said in an early-morning phone call on 30 March that he is going to consider imposing more sanctions on Russian oil if Moscow’s attacks on Kyiv do not stop.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” he said.

He also added that he was “very angry” and “pissed off” when Putin criticized the credibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s leadership, adding that the comments were “not going in the right location.”

Putin demands removal of Ukrainian leadership in favor of UN interim authority

“That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States. There will be a 25% tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil,” he explained his intentions.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts