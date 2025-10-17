Support us on Patreon
President Alexander Stubb approved Finland’s 30th military aid package to Ukraine on 17 October
byMaria Tril
17/10/2025
2 minute read
Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) of Ukraine and Alexander Stubb (L) of Finland after signing the security agreement. Kyiv, 3 April 2024. Screenshot: Telegram/Zelenskiy Official
Finland is preparing new military package for Ukraine worth $60.8 mn

Finland will send its 30th military aid package to Ukraine, President Alexander Stubb decided on 17 October following a government proposal, reports the press service of the Finnish Ministry of Defense.

The deliveries within this package will be worth approximately 52 million euros. The package will consist mainly of new orders from Finnish companies.

"The future of a free and secure Europe will be decided in Ukraine – this requires persistence and firmness from all allies," Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said.

Finland reportedly will not publish more detailed information about the aid content, delivery method, or schedule.

When making the decision on aid, both Ukraine's needs and the resources of the Finnish armed forces were taken into account, the Finnish Ministry of Defense added.

Earlier, Finland decided to join the PURL initiative, which involves purchasing weapons in the United States for transfer to Ukraine.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen previously said that Russia is conducting modernization and rearmament of its army on the borders with the European Union, preparing for a second phase of potential aggression against the EU and NATO.

