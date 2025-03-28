Support us on Patreon
Putin demands removal of Ukrainian leadership in favor of UN interim authority

He also praised US President Donald Trump, claiming the latter sincerely wanted to end the more than three-year all-out war.
28/03/2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: RIA Novosti
Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again repeated Moscow’s maximalist demands, effectively amounting to Ukraine’s capitulation. This time, he proposed placing Ukraine under temporary administration, Russian state media reported early on 28 March.

This comes amid Trump’s pivot toward Russia as he pushes for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks, allegedly to end Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Washington claimed a partial ceasefire deal had been reached, but the Kremlin said it remains on hold unless sanctions on Russian banks and vessels are lifted. Moscow continues to demand Ukraine’s de facto capitulation, including control over occupied and large unoccupied territories.

Speaking in Russia’s northern port of Murmansk, Putin stated:

Technically, it is possible to discuss the possibility of introducing interim governance in Ukraine under the UN auspices with the United States, with European countries, naturally, with our partners and friends,” he said, according to BBC.

According to the Russian leader, this would allegedly be done “in order to hold democratic elections and bring to power a capable government enjoying the trust of the people and then to start talks with them about a peace treaty,” Reuters reports.

Putin continued his pattern of attempting to delegitimize Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy without any legal ground to do so. The Russian leader refuses direct peace talks with Zelenskyy “because of his illegitimacy,” falsely claiming authority over who can lead Ukraine by citing that Zelenskyy has remained in power beyond the end of his mandate in May 2024.

Ukraine is currently under martial law , replacing civilian government by military rule, which keeps being extended as the war continues precisely because of Russia’s ongoing aggression, which means elections cannot be held while defending against Russian invasion.

Putin also praised US President Donald Trump, claiming the latter sincerely wanted to end the more than three-year all-out war.

“In my opinion, the newly elected president of the United States sincerely wants an end to the conflict for a number of reasons,” the Russian news agencies quoted Putin as saying.

While claiming to seek peace, the Russian leader maintained that Russia was in favor of “peaceful solutions to any conflict, including this one, through peaceful means, but not at our expense,” revealing that his concept of “peace” means Ukrainian submission to Russian demands.

