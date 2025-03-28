Putin demands removal of Ukrainian leadership in favor of UN interim authority

Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again repeated Moscow’s maximalist demands, effectively amounting to Ukraine’s capitulation. This time, he proposed placing Ukraine under temporary administration, Russian state media reported early on 28 March.
Speaking in Russia’s northern port of Murmansk, Putin stated:
“Technically, it is possible to discuss the possibility of introducing interim governance in Ukraine under the UN auspices with the United States, with European countries, naturally, with our partners and friends,” he said, according to BBC.
According to the Russian leader, this would allegedly be done “in order to hold democratic elections and bring to power a capable government enjoying the trust of the people and then to start talks with them about a peace treaty,” Reuters reports.
Putin continued his pattern of attempting to delegitimize Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy without any legal ground to do so. The Russian leader refuses direct peace talks with Zelenskyy “because of his illegitimacy,” falsely claiming authority over who can lead Ukraine by citing that Zelenskyy has remained in power beyond the end of his mandate in May 2024.
Putin also praised US President Donald Trump, claiming the latter sincerely wanted to end the more than three-year all-out war.
“In my opinion, the newly elected president of the United States sincerely wants an end to the conflict for a number of reasons,” the Russian news agencies quoted Putin as saying.
While claiming to seek peace, the Russian leader maintained that Russia was in favor of “peaceful solutions to any conflict, including this one, through peaceful means, but not at our expense,” revealing that his concept of “peace” means Ukrainian submission to Russian demands.
