Sweden, Finland fulfilled requirements for joining NATO, it’s time to accept them into Alliance – Stoltenberg

Latest news Ukraine

Sweden and Finland have fulfilled all the requirements for joining NATO, and called on Turkey to ratify the relevant protocol, said the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg on Nov. 3 after negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

“It is clear that Finland and Sweden have fulfilled the terms of the memorandum and committed to a long-term partnership with Turkey,” the NATO Secretary General said.

According to Stoltenberg Stockholm and Helsinki “significantly increased” cooperation with Ankara in the field of counter-terrorism, for the purpose of which a new permanent coordination mechanism was formed.

Also, Sweden plans to pass a law on the prohibition of participation in terrorist organizations, in particular the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, as well as to strengthen responsibility for financing terrorism.

“Finland and Sweden have fulfilled their agreements with Turkey. They have become reliable partners in our joint fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. And they are clearly determined to work long-term with Turkey to solve its security concerns,” Stoltenberg believes. “It is time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full NATO members. Their entry will make our Alliance stronger and our people more protected.”

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags