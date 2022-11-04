Sweden, Finland fulfilled requirements for joining NATO, it’s time to accept them into Alliance – Stoltenberg

Sweden and Finland have fulfilled all the requirements for joining NATO, and called on Turkey to ratify the relevant protocol, said the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg on Nov. 3 after negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

“It is clear that Finland and Sweden have fulfilled the terms of the memorandum and committed to a long-term partnership with Turkey,” the NATO Secretary General said.

According to Stoltenberg Stockholm and Helsinki “significantly increased” cooperation with Ankara in the field of counter-terrorism, for the purpose of which a new permanent coordination mechanism was formed.

Also, Sweden plans to pass a law on the prohibition of participation in terrorist organizations, in particular the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, as well as to strengthen responsibility for financing terrorism.

“Finland and Sweden have fulfilled their agreements with Turkey. They have become reliable partners in our joint fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. And they are clearly determined to work long-term with Turkey to solve its security concerns,” Stoltenberg believes. “It is time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full NATO members. Their entry will make our Alliance stronger and our people more protected.”