Finland to provide new military aid package to Ukraine

Finland will provide the 18th military aid package to Ukraine, which will include heavy weapons and ammunition, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Yevropeiska Pravda reported.

According to Orpo, this package is the same size as the previous ones. He noted that Finland is one of the largest donors to Ukraine, given the size of the country.

“Ukraine and Ukrainian people have become an inspiration for all of us. Finland continues its strong, consistent support for Ukraine. Finland has strongly condemned Russia’s aggression and invasion of Ukraine from the very beginning. It is an absolute violation of the law. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an attack on the entire security order in Europe. We call on Russia to immediately cease hostilities and withdraw its troops from Ukraine,” Orpo said.

According to Orpo, Finland has already assisted Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1,7 billion, including defense supplies worth more than EUR 1,2 billion.

Zelenskyy thanked Finland for the assistance and said a new aid package would be essential.

Welcome to Ukraine, @PetteriOrpo! I thank Finland for its military and humanitarian support, sanctions, and readiness to co-lead a number of Peace Formula items. I also invited Finland to take part in our Defense Industries Forum this autumn. 🇺🇦🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/6aJurskrQJ — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 23, 2023

“I have informed Prime Minister about the situation on the battlefield; we discussed defense and security cooperation. I am grateful to Finland for the 17 packages of defense assistance already provided. Today, the Prime Minister informed me that a new 18th package of defense support will be approved in the coming days, and we really need it,” Zelenskyy said.

“I am sure we can do very beneficial things together in the defense industry. We are interested in establishing direct cooperation between our specialized enterprises,” the Ukrainian President added.

