Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Finland doubts Trump’s pivot towards Moscow will end Russo-Ukrainian war

FM Elina Valtonen suggested that appeasing Moscow rather than pressuring it won’t bring peace to Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
04/03/2025
2 minute read
finland's valtonen opposes finlandization solution ukraine peace finnish foreign minister elina
Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Finland doubts Trump’s pivot towards Moscow will end Russo-Ukrainian war

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen expressed skepticism that Washington’s pivot towards Russia will bring an end to Moscow’s war in Ukraine, predicting that US President Donald Trump would eventually realize his strategy is ineffective.

These comments follow Trump’s shift in US policy on Ukraine, marking a pivot toward Russia since taking office in January. The reversal of US support amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war culminated in a tense confrontation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on 1 March, followed by the suspension of military aid to Kyiv on 3 March.

Speaking at an event at the Chatham House think tank in London on 4 March, Valtonen said she was “a little bit concerned” by a recent US decision to pause offensive cyber operations against Russia during negotiations aimed at ending the war, Reuters reports.

“This is probably part of the grand strategy that the White House has chosen to see if this course of action can lead to peace, effectively appeasing Russia and putting some pressure on Ukraine,” Valtonen said.

Estonia calls for Europe to fill US military aid gap to Ukraine

The Finnish Foreign minister added:

“In my personal view it should be exactly the other way around, and I trust that President Trump and his team will notice in due course that this probably doesn’t work.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!