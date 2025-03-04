Estonia calls for Europe to fill US military aid gap to Ukraine

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has called on European nations to increase and accelerate military assistance to Ukraine following the United States’ decision to pause its military aid.

This comes after US President Donald Trump’s suspension of military aid to Ukraine, which made up nearly half of all military assistance to the country as it has been fighting against Russian aggression.

Estonia’s Foreign Ministry reports that Tsahna said on 4 March:

“Europe must increase military aid to Ukraine to allow Ukraine to continue fighting for a just and lasting peace.“

The Foreign Minister highlighted Estonia’s commitment to supporting Ukraine, noting that his government had already decided to boost its assistance by 25% this year and deliver 10,000 artillery shells.

“Our decision proves that it is possible to make new and quick decisions to help Ukraine, and we call on all supporters of Ukraine to increase their aid as soon as possible,” Tsahkna added.

Using Russia’s frozen assets

Tsahkna emphasized that one viable option for obtaining additional resources to support Ukraine was utilizing Russia’s frozen assets. He noted that since most of Russia’s frozen sovereign assets are located in Europe, European nations have a decisive role in taking action.

“Claims that there are no legal ways to use Russia’s frozen assets are unfounded,” the foreign minister stated, adding that he had recently shared a draft paper with European partners offering “a clear solution for using frozen assets.”

Tsahkna stressed the urgency of the situation, stating that “before the June deadline for extending the sanctions imposed on Russia, a political decision must be taken on using frozen assets.“

Pressure on Russia needed for peace

The Estonian foreign minister underscored the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia while providing strong support to Ukraine.

“The sole perpetrator of the war must feel pressure and the victim of the aggression must have strong support because it is the only way to force Russia to give up its goals and achieve lasting peace in Ukraine,” Tsahkna concluded.

