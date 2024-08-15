Eng
Estonian FM Tsahkna: Ukraine’s Kursk operation “part of self-defense”

byOlena Mukhina
15/08/2024
2 minute read
politico kursk incursion catches putin off guard shifts tactical narrative ukrainian soldier posing near entrance sign lyubimovka oblast russia august 2024 military kursk-1
Ukrainian soldier posing near the entrance sign in Lyubimovka, Kursk Oblast, Russia in August 2024. Photo: Ukrainian military.
The actions of Ukrainian forces on Russian territory over the past week are nothing but a part of Ukraine’s self-defense, and Estonia continues to monitor Ukraine’s operation in Kursk Oblast closely, says Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, according to Ukrinform.

On 6 August, Ukraine began its incursion of up to 1,000 soldiers into Russia’s Kursk region, which caught the Russian military off guard. It is the first instance of a foreign army penetrating Russian territory since World War II.

“Ukraie has the right to defend itself and attack legitimate military targets on Russian territory. I want to reiterate that Estonia has never imposed any restrictions on where and how Ukraine can use our military assistance,” Tsahkna emphasized.

The official has stated that it is essential to remember that it was Russia that initiated the aggression against Ukraine, and the war will end “when Russia fully withdraws its aggressive forces from all of Ukraine and ceases all hostilities.”

The minister stressed that Estonia fully supports Ukraine in its efforts to drive the aggressor out of its territory and win the war, which is why it is “closely monitoring Ukraine’s operation in Kursk.”

Previously, Estonian President Alar Karis announced that by 2027, Tallinn would allocate €1.2 billion in aid to Ukraine.

In June, Estonia announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes short-range Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems and ammunition for them.

