Saab CEO pushes for "sooner rather than later" Swedish Gripen jets for Ukraine

Ukraine is shifting to Western jets, and Sweden’s Gripen could be next. Saab’s CEO is optimistic, but Sweden is holding back, awaiting F-16 implementation.
04/03/2025
Saab CEO Micael Johansson has expressed optimism that Sweden will decide to provide Ukraine with JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, potentially expanding the country’s air combat capabilities beyond the recently delivered American F-16s and French Mirage 2000 aircraft.

“Without jumping to conclusions [at a political level], I hope it will happen,” Johansson told Breaking Defense.

He outlined a vision for a long-term agreement that would enable Ukrainian pilots to begin training in Sweden, leading to the delivery of a first squadron of C/D standard aircraft “sooner rather than later.”

The Swedish aerospace executive further suggested that Kyiv should receive the more advanced Gripen E aircraft “over time” while acknowledging that initiating this process remains “purely a political decision.”

Swedish authorities have been more measured in their public statements.

“There is nothing new [to say] regarding Gripen,” a Swedish Defence Minister’s spokesperson said. He added that the Airforce Capability coalition advised Sweden to wait until the F-16 is implemented.

Despite the absence of a formal commitment, Sweden has already taken significant preparatory steps.

“The Swedish Government is continuing its efforts to establish conditions for a possible future support of JAS 39 Gripen fighters to Ukraine,” reads an official statement released last year outlining Support Package 17.

The package included acquiring spare parts for the JAS 39 Gripen worth SEK 2.3 billion ($214 million).

These spare parts are JAS 39C/D parts that are being reused in the construction of new JAS 39E aircraft. By acquiring new materiel parts, a number of JAS 39C/D will be saved from being dismantled and can – if the Swedish government decides so – be considered for a possible future donation to Ukraine.

“In the long term, yes, [but] I think we have to avoid [giving] too many systems to Ukraine because they have a shortage of pilots,” Chief of Defence of the Netherlands Gen. Onno Eichelsheim said last year.

The Ukrainian Air Force has been transitioning from Soviet-era MiG-29 and Su-27 combat jets to Western aircraft to defend against Russia’s invasion. Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway have collectively committed to supplying approximately 80 F-16s, while France has provided Mirage jets.

Defense analysts have advocated for supplying Gripen jets to Ukraine. A 2022 report from the UK’s Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) described the aircraft as “by far the most suitable candidate” among Western-manufactured combat jets. The report highlighted operational advantages, including minimizing Ukraine’s vulnerability to long-range Russian missile strikes, and noted similarities between Swedish air force tactics and Ukrainian air operations.

Sweden currently operates nearly 100 Gripen jets and plans to expand its fleet to 120 aircraft through ongoing upgrade programs and new acquisitions. Brazil is the only export customer for the advanced E version, while the Czech Republic, Hungary, South Africa, and Thailand operate the C/D variant.

