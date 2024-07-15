Eng
Negotiations for Swedish Gripen jets continue, Ukraine confirms

Ukraine’s President’s Office confirms ongoing negotiations with Sweden for Gripen fighter jets, countering previous reports. Earlier, Sweden’s Foreign Minister indicated openness to supply.
byYuri Zoria
15/07/2024
2 minute read
negotiations swedish gripen jets continue ukraine confirms saab jas 39 fighter jet finnish aviation museum / tuomo salonen
SAAB JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet. Photo: Flickr Finnish Aviation Museum / Tuomo Salonen.
Negotiations for Swedish Gripen jets continue, Ukraine confirms

Ukraine continues negotiations with Sweden for the transfer of Gripen fighter jets, according to Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office. This statement contradicts earlier reports suggesting Ukraine had declined the offer.

Zhovkva emphasized that President Zelenskyy consistently raises this issue with Swedish leadership, as before Sweden’s NATO membership, as now after the country has finalized its accession.

I have never heard of Ukrainians refusing to buy Gripen fighter jets. On the contrary, this is a topic that my president constantly raises with the Swedish leadership,” Zhovkva said, adding, “These fighters are as good as F-16s, and we are moving in this direction.”

Earlier, the aviation chief Ukraine’s Air Force, General Serhii Holubtsov, said the Ukrainian infrastructure is ready to accommodate Swedish Gripen fighter jets, as those designed to operate from ordinary roads, eliminating the need for specialized takeoff and landing surfaces.

Previously, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström confirmed Sweden’s openness to supplying Gripens to Kyiv. He clarified that Sweden has not yet provided fighters to Ukraine, as Ukraine concluded it would be too complex to implement two fighter systems – F-16 and Gripen – simultaneously.

Last year, Ukraine initiated discussions with Sweden about potentially acquiring Saab-manufactured Gripen jets. In May 2024, Sweden announced a pause in plans to send Gripens to Ukraine to prioritize the implementation of F-16s.

