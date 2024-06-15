Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Sweden intercepts Russian jet in first airspace violation since joining NATO

The last such incident happened in 2022. The Swedish Armed Forces condemned Russia’s “unacceptable” behavior
byAlya Shandra
15/06/2024
2 minute read
Russia violates swedish airspace
A Russian SU-24 fighter jet violated Swedish airspace east of the southern tip of Gotland. Photo: Försvarsmakten
Sweden intercepts Russian jet in first airspace violation since joining NATO

Sweden’s Air Force spotted and intercepted a Russian Su-24 bomber that briefly violated Swedish airspace east of the southern tip of Gotland island on the evening of 14 June, marking the first such incursion since Sweden joined NATO.

The incident, which follows similar violations of Finland’s airspace, underscores the heightened tensions between Russia and NATO member states in the wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine

The Russian aircraft did not respond to warnings from the Swedish side, prompting two Swedish Jas-39 Gripen fighter jets to escort the Su-24 out of the country’s airspace.

“Russia’s behavior is unacceptable and shows a lack of respect for our territorial integrity. We monitored the entire course of events and were on site to intervene,” said Commander of the Swedish Air Force Jonas Vikman, as quoted in the press release by the Swedish Armed Forces.

The incident comes just days after Finland, which joined NATO alongside Sweden following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reported similar unauthorized flights by Russian fighter jets near its borders.

The Swedish Armed Forces noted that the last such violations of Swedish airspace by Russian Su-27 and Su-24 aircraft occurred in 2022, prior to the country’s NATO membership, also over Gotland.

Earlier reports indicated a 20-25% increase in NATO fighter jet scrambles to intercept Russian planes approaching Alliance airspace over the Baltic Sea region in the first quarter of 2024.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!