Sweden and the Netherlands planning joint project to produce CV90 combat vehicles for Ukraine

After receiving positive feedback from Ukraine on the performance of the CV90s on the battlefield, Sweden and the Netherlands plan to increase production of the combat vehicle for Ukraine.
by Benjamin Looijen
14/06/2024
2 minute read
Sweden and the Netherlands are planning a joint project to produce CV90 combat vehicles for Ukraine, Defense Minister of Sweden Paul Johnson and Defense Minister of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren said on the sidelines of NATO headquarters.

As reported by Radio Liberty, Jonsson said that Sweden is working “very closely” with the Netherlands to support Ukraine. In particular, on the cooperation in the CV90 combat vehicle coalition.

“We are learning many lessons from the Ukrainians about the operation of this vehicle. The Ukrainians are very pleased with the way CV90s have performed on the battlefield,” said the head of the Swedish Defense Ministry.

He recalled that earlier Denmark had also announced funding for the production of new infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ollongren confirmed earlier reports in the Dutch media that her country is allocating 400 million euros for the production of combat vehicles for Ukraine in Sweden.

“European production capacity has to go up for Ukraine, but also for ourselves. Our armed forces must be combat-ready and there is time pressure on that,” Ollongren said to Dutch media.

Ollongren emphasized that “we are trying to increase production, really scale it up and also improve interoperability. So the Netherlands (…) decided to allocate 400 million euros for the production of CV90 for Ukraine. This will mean that the production capacity will increase significantly,” she said.

Although it is a Swedish fund, Ollongren noted that part of the production will take place in the Netherlands.

When asked about possible deliveries of the first vehicles, Jonson suggested that they would take place by the end of 2025 and “last for some time.”

Radar and Patriot launchers for Ukraine

Ollongren also said that the Netherlands would be able to provide Ukraine with one radar and three launchers for the Patriot system. This was discussed at a meeting on 13 June with representatives of several countries, including Ukraine, Sweden, the United States, and Romania.

“We call it the ‘Patriot puzzle’ – that is, different countries are looking for ways to help to assemble the whole Patriot system or even more. I am very positive,” she added.

Sweden has already provided and plans to continue to provide Ukraine with Archer artillery systems and CV90 combat vehicles.

