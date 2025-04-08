Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine requests UN Security Council meeting over recent Kryvyi Rih strike

Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M cluster missile on 4 April, killing 20 civilians, including 9 children.
byYuri Zoria
08/04/2025
4 minute read
ukraine requests un security council meeting over recent kryvyi rih strike aftermath after russian 4 2025 photo_5440361608883859927_y ukraine's state emergency service 7 has initiated urgent united nations following missile killed
Aftermath after Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April 2025. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
Ukraine requests UN Security Council meeting over recent Kryvyi Rih strike

On 7 March, Ukraine has initiated an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting following a Russian 4 April missile strike on Kryvyi Rih that killed 20 civilians, including 9 children.

 

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the strike represented “the largest number of Ukrainian kids killed in a single attack since 2022.” Sybiha noted on Twitter that “Russia targeted playgrounds in an ordinary residential area with a cluster warhead to maximize casualties.

Ukraine has additionally called for a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council “to bring Russian crimes to the forefront,” Sybiha said. Both meetings were scheduled for the following day to “help advance peace efforts and accountability.

A robust international response to Russian atrocities is critical. Such terror should never be normalized. We call for both strong condemnation and firm action,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister wrote, adding that “Russia must cease its terror against Ukrainian children and civilians, respond to US full ceasefire proposal, which Ukraine has accepted, and end the war.”

Read also

The Russian attack and its victims

 

The Russian strike occurred around 18:50 on 4 April 2025 when an Iskander missile with cluster munitions hit the center of a residential district in Kryvyi Rih. In addition to the 20 fatalities, over 70 residents were wounded.

The attack damaged nearly twenty apartment buildings, six educational institutions, a restaurant, and more than 30 vehicles, according to local reports.

Russia has claimed that the target of the strike was “a meeting venue with unit commanders and Western instructors at one of the restaurants,” according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

However, CCTV footage from the time of the strike, published by Current Time TV and France24, showed no military personnel either inside or near the restaurant that Russian milbloggers had identified as a possible meeting venue for Ukrainian military.

Kryvyi Rih declared three days of mourning until 9 April for those killed in the attack. On 7 April, the city bid farewell to ten residents, including four children – 9-year-old Herman Tripolets, 7-year-old Radislav Yatsko, and 15-year-olds Alina Kutsenko and Danylo Nikitskyi.

On 8 April, funeral services were held for 7-year-old Arina Samodina and her grandfather Serhii, who were killed while at a playground. Serhii was with his two grandchildren when the strike occurred. Arina and Serhii died at the scene, while her 4-year-old brother was hospitalized in serious condition.

Related:

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!