Sweden and Denmark to send 40 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine as Kyiv expects new offensive on Kherson Oblast

Sweden and Denmark secure a $2.2 billion deal with BAE Systems Hägglunds, jointly financing 40 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine while boosting their own defense capabilities.
Olena Mukhina
06/12/2024
The Swedish Combat Vehicle 90 (CV90). Photo via Wikimedia.
The Swedish government says Sweden and Denmark have signed contracts with BAE Systems Hägglunds, the Swedish military equipment manufacturer, to purchase 205 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), of which 40 will be delivered to Ukraine.

As of December 2024, Sweden has significantly increased its support for Ukraine in response to the ongoing war with Russia. The Swedish government has committed to a substantial military aid package totaling approximately nearly €6.5 billion over the three-year period from 2024 to 2026. In addition to this support, Sweden has also announced a humanitarian assistance package of nearly $10 million aimed at addressing the urgent needs of Ukrainian civilians facing harsh winter conditions.

“These investments will help to receive more Swedish combat vehicles, making Europe, especially Ukraine, safer,” said Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson.

Some 115 vehicles will be delivered to Denmark, and another 50 will be procured so that Sweden can replace those previously transferred to Ukraine. The two countries will also jointly finance to buy 40 new CV90 IFVs for Ukraine.

The total cost of the purchases from BAE Systems Hägglunds is estimated at $2.2 billion.

Under the contracts, the CV9035 MkIIIC armored vehicles are equipped with the latest turret, offering improved situational awareness for the crew and enhanced mobility, protection, and effectiveness against enemy targets.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said that Russian forces assembled 300 boats near Kherson in what appeared to be preparation for potential river crossing operations and a new offensive on the region.

Earlier, the “Viking” maritime center of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence received three high-speed Swedish-made Stridsbåt 90 armored boats designed for assault operations, surveillance, patrolling, and fire support on the water.

Ukraine’s “Viking” maritime intelligence center receives high-speed combat boats from Sweden

They were equipped with two 600 kW diesel engines and two waterjet propulsors, which enable sharp maneuvers and speeds of up to 45 km per hour in shallow coastal waters.

