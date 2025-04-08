Satellite images confirm destruction of missile warehouse at Russia’s Shaykovka airbase

Satellite images have confirmed that Ukrainian strike drones successfully destroyed a warehouse containing Kh-22/32 missiles and a technical maintenance facility for servicing these weapons during an attack on Russia’s Shaykovka air base, situated about 200 km north of Ukraine, according to Militarnyi.

The air base houses Tu-22M3 strategic bombers from Russia’s 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment (military unit 33310), which has been involved in missile strikes against Ukrainian territory using Kh-22/32 missiles. The facility was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles in the early hours of 31 March 2025.

The evidence was published by the Ukrainian Telegram channel Kiberboroshno, showing significant damage to the air base where Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers are stationed.

As a result of the strike, infrastructure at the air base was damaged, primarily destroying the facility used for preparing Kh-22/32 missiles, where they were fueled and configured before launch, with the channel indicating that the stationary refueling stations disappeared following the attack, according to satellite imagery.

Destroyed supersonic missile warehouses were also identified at the air base, with one located near an aircraft parking area suffering significant damage, as confirmed by satellite photographs.

Militarnyi notes that it was unable to identify the object located at one of the aircraft parking spot.

“Visually, it appears there might be aircraft remains at this location, however, it’s also possible these could be remains of a building.”

The Shaykovka air base has been targeted by Ukrainian long-range drones at least three times previously – in September 2024, August 2023, and October 2022.

