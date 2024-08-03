Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s Morozovsk airfield, oil depot in Rostov Oblast (video)

Ukraine continues its efforts to weaken Russian war potential through strategic strikes. Ukrainian forces have conducted extensive drone strikes on Russian territory, targeting military infrastructure in Rostov Oblast and other regions. The attacks, which occurred overnight on 3 August, focused on the Morozovsk military airfield and an oil depot in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, among other strategic targets.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry, significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues. Ukrainian drones also often target Russian military facilities inside Russia.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack on the Morozovsk air base and said Ukrainian forces also targeted several oil depots and fuel storage facilities in Belgorod, Kursk, and Rostov oblasts, with reports indicating that at least two fuel tanks were hit and caught fire.

Russian claims

Russian officials reported a significant number of drones intercepted across multiple regions. Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast, initially reported the destruction of three drones in the north of the region around 1:00 a.m. Later, he stated that a total of 55 attack drones had targeted the oblast overnight, resulting in “damage” to “warehouses” in Morozovsk and Kamensk districts.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have destroyed 75 Ukrainian drones over various Russian regions during the night. According to their report, 36 drones were shot down over Rostov Oblast, 8 over Kursk Oblast, 9 over Belgorod Oblast, 17 over Oryol Oblast, 2 over Ryazan Oblast, and one each over Voronezh Oblast, the Azov Sea, and Krasnodar Krai.

Morozovsk air base attack

Morozovsk is a Russian Aerospace Forces air base in the Southern Military District, home to the 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment and its Sukhoi Su-34 Fullback fighter bombers.

The Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that local residents near the Morozovsk military airfield heard detonations, suggesting that either an ammunition warehouse or fuel tanks were on fire. One of the videos shared by Astra shows multiple secondary detonations at the facility.

Ukraine hits oil depot and Morozovsk air base in Russia's Rostov Oblast Last night, Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Russian territory, hitting the military airfield and oil depot in Rostov Oblast. Russia claims to have intercepted numerous UAVs across multiple… pic.twitter.com/oNMi72tqAQ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 3, 2024

Ukraine’s General Staff says, Ukrainian defense forces successfully struck the Morozovsk airfield in Rostov Oblast. They reported hits on ammunition warehouses, including those storing guided aerial bombs. The operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

‼️Big explosions at the Russian military airfield in Morozovsk, Rostov region. 270km from the frontline. Russian Su-34s are based in Morozovsk. pic.twitter.com/P9NX3HR7xc — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 3, 2024

NASA FIRMS data show the Morozovsk air base engulfed in flames:

Ukrainian forces have attacked the Morozovsk air field several times before, with the latest previous attack on 22 July. In mid-July, a drone attack resulted in the destruction of at least two Russian Su-34 Fullback fighter-bomber. An attack in December 2023 resulted in insignificant damage to a Su-34.

Atlas oil depot strike

Astra also reported that fuel tanks were burning after a drone attack in the Kamensk district of Rostov Oblast. Local residents claimed that the Atlas plant of the Rosrezerv (Federal Agency for State Reserves) was hit. The Atlas plant specializes in storing petroleum products and supplies fuel to the Russian army.

Later, referring to security sources, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne confirmed that drones from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine had struck the Atlas fuel and lubricants warehouse near Kamensk-Shaktinsky in Rostov Oblast.

NASA FIRMS data corroborate the reports, showing multiple fires at the Atlast oil depot north of Rostov’s Kamensk-Shakhtinsky:

Oryol

Andrei Klychkov, the governor of Oryol Oblast, claimed that the region had been subjected to a massive attack by Ukrainian drones starting from midnight. He initially stated that three drones were destroyed by electronic warfare and air defense systems, while two drones hit a residential building in the Bolkhovsky district. Later, he updated the information, claiming that a total of 17 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down over the region.

