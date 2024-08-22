Russia’s Marynivka air base attacked by SBU and SOF, bomb and fuel depots destroyed, source reveals

It was Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and Special Operations Forces (SOF) who conducted a successful drone attack on Russia’s Marynivka airfield in the Volgograd region, destroying warehouses storing guided aerial bombs and fuel, an informed SBU source told Ukrinform on 22 August 2024.

Early on 22 August 2024, Ukrainian drones struck the Russian Oktyabrsky/Marinovka airbase in Volgograd Oblast, causing multiple explosions, fires, and possibly damaging aircraft, according to local reports. Satellite thermal anomalies data showed fires at the base’s parking area, ammunition warehouses, and fuel depot. The base is about 440 km from the war zone in Ukraine.

The Ukrinform’s source reported that local Russians complained about the aftermath of the attack, describing the military airfield as looking “like a scene from an apocalypse movie.”

The Russians had been actively using the Marynivka airfield as a launchpad for aircraft bombing frontline areas in Ukraine, according to the source.

A Russian local comments on the Marinovo airbase attack: "everything" is destroyed, the attack started at 2:30 and has continued to the video recording time. In the video, a drone fly-by and distant explosions can be heard, thee smoke rises from several different points at the… pic.twitter.com/sb0kBKwJ1w — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 22, 2024

“The so-called special military operation is going ‘according to plan’ so much that the local residents listened all night and morning to how warehouses with glide bombs, ammunition, and fuel explode,” the SBU source said. “Plumes of black smoke are rising above the airfield and powerful detonations are being heard.”

The source emphasized the precision of the SBU’s operations, stating,

“The SBU works with surgical precision, targeting airfields from which the enemy attacks Ukraine. Each such strike reduces Russia’s air superiority and significantly limits their aviation capabilities.”

The damage to the base and/or smoke are visible on early low-resolution satellite images:

🚨update🚨

🇷🇺Marinovka Air Base🇷🇺

As we wait for high resolution imagery to be released, you can even see the impact on Sentinel 3, with 300m resolution 🔥 https://t.co/Ows1Tus3Lk pic.twitter.com/wEZXuMHf7T — MT Anderson (@MT_Anderson) August 22, 2024

Related: