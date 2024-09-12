Two drones allegedly shot down approaching Russia’s Olenya air base near Finland 1,750+ km from Ukraine

Russian sources reported a Ukrainian drone attack on a bomber base in Murmansk Oblast, located on Kola peninsula over 1,750 kilometers from Ukraine, on 12 September. According to the Russian Telegram channel Mash, two Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down seven kilometers from the Olenya airfield in Olenegorsk, Murmansk Oblast.

Olenya, or Olenegorsk, is a major Russian Navy reconnaissance base 92 km south of Murmansk and some 150 km from eastern Finland, subordinate to Russia’s Long-Range Aviation branch of the Aerospace Forces. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Olenya has hosted Tu-95 strategic bombers for cruise missile strikes against Ukraine. For the attacks, the Tu-95s fly to central Russia or the Caspian Sea to launch then return to Kola. In July 2024, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence claimed a drone strike hit a Tu-22M3 bomber at the base.

The Russian news Telegram channel Astra reported that local authorities did not announce the attack. Mash claimed that regional authorities implemented the “Kovyor” (‘Carpet’) plan, which prevents aircraft from landing or leaving airports, at the Murmashi and Khibiny airports, leading to delayed departures and arrivals. The channel also noted high reconnaissance aircraft activity from Finland, Sweden, and Norway in the region.

The Baza Telegram channel reported that the “Kovyor” was introduced in almost the entire Kola Peninsula, including Murmansk and Apatity. All passenger planes were reportedly redirected to Arkhangelsk.

Baza also reported that a civilian light aircraft was mistakenly shot at after being confused with a drone. Two light sport aircraft reportedly took off from a landing site in the Apatity municipal district for Arkhangelsk around 16:30 on 11 September. One of the aircraft was allegedly fired upon with small arms, resulting in damage to its wing and headlights.

The day before, on 11 September, Murmansk Oblast Governor Andrei Chibis announced a previous drone attack on the region. He stated,

“Enemy drone raids are being carried out on our oblast. Therefore, I ask for your understanding regarding a number of temporary restrictions that we have to introduce. All necessary measures to improve security are being taken, and air defense is working to destroy enemy drones.”

As a result, two airports in the oblast – Murmansk and Apatity – were closed. Chibis later claimed that “all three drones” in Murmansk Oblast were shot down.

In a separate incident on 11 September, Russian local media claimed that a Ukrainian S-200 missile was allegedly shot down near a gas distribution station in the Efremovsky district of Tula Oblast south of Moscow. The missile reportedly landed in a field next to the station, with no casualties or damage reported.

Related: