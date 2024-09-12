Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Two drones allegedly shot down approaching Russia’s Olenya air base near Finland 1,750+ km from Ukraine

Russian sources claim Ukrainian drones targeted a bomber base in Murmansk Oblast near Finland, with two drones reportedly shot down today near Olenya air base and three more yesterday. Russians fired upon their civilian aircraft during the attack.
byYuri Zoria
12/09/2024
2 minute read
distance ukraine russia's olenya base
Distance from Ukraine to Russia’s Olenya base. Map: Google Maps
Two drones allegedly shot down approaching Russia’s Olenya air base near Finland 1,750+ km from Ukraine

Russian sources reported a Ukrainian drone attack on a bomber base in Murmansk Oblast, located on Kola peninsula over 1,750 kilometers from Ukraine, on 12 September. According to the Russian Telegram channel Mash, two Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down seven kilometers from the Olenya airfield in Olenegorsk, Murmansk Oblast.

Olenya, or Olenegorsk, is a major Russian Navy reconnaissance base 92 km south of Murmansk and some 150 km from eastern Finland, subordinate to Russia’s Long-Range Aviation branch of the Aerospace Forces. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Olenya has hosted Tu-95 strategic bombers for cruise missile strikes against Ukraine. For the attacks, the Tu-95s fly to central Russia or the Caspian Sea to launch then return to Kola. In July 2024, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence claimed a drone strike hit a Tu-22M3 bomber at the base.

The Russian news Telegram channel Astra reported that local authorities did not announce the attack. Mash claimed that regional authorities implemented the “Kovyor” (‘Carpet’) plan, which prevents aircraft from landing or leaving airports, at the Murmashi and Khibiny airports, leading to delayed departures and arrivals. The channel also noted high reconnaissance aircraft activity from Finland, Sweden, and Norway in the region.

The Baza Telegram channel reported that the “Kovyor”  was introduced in almost the entire Kola Peninsula, including Murmansk and Apatity. All passenger planes were reportedly redirected to Arkhangelsk.

Baza also reported that a civilian light aircraft was mistakenly shot at after being confused with a drone. Two light sport aircraft reportedly took off from a landing site in the Apatity municipal district for Arkhangelsk around 16:30 on 11 September. One of the aircraft was allegedly fired upon with small arms, resulting in damage to its wing and headlights.

The day before, on 11 September, Murmansk Oblast Governor Andrei Chibis announced a previous drone attack on the region. He stated,

“Enemy drone raids are being carried out on our oblast. Therefore, I ask for your understanding regarding a number of temporary restrictions that we have to introduce. All necessary measures to improve security are being taken, and air defense is working to destroy enemy drones.”

As a result, two airports in the oblast – Murmansk and Apatity – were closed. Chibis later claimed that “all three drones” in Murmansk Oblast were shot down.

In a separate incident on 11 September, Russian local media claimed that a Ukrainian S-200 missile was allegedly shot down near a gas distribution station in the Efremovsky district of Tula Oblast south of Moscow. The missile reportedly landed in a field next to the station, with no casualties or damage reported.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts