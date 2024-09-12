Two drones allegedly shot down approaching Russia’s Olenya air base near Finland 1,750+ km from Ukraine

Russian sources reported a Ukrainian drone attack on a bomber base in Murmansk Oblast, located on Kola peninsula over 1,750 kilometers from Ukraine, on 12 September. According to the Russian Telegram channel Mash, two Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down seven kilometers from the Olenya airfield in Olenegorsk, Murmansk Oblast.
The Russian news Telegram channel Astra reported that local authorities did not announce the attack. Mash claimed that regional authorities implemented the “Kovyor” (‘Carpet’) plan, which prevents aircraft from landing or leaving airports, at the Murmashi and Khibiny airports, leading to delayed departures and arrivals. The channel also noted high reconnaissance aircraft activity from Finland, Sweden, and Norway in the region.
The Baza Telegram channel reported that the “Kovyor” was introduced in almost the entire Kola Peninsula, including Murmansk and Apatity. All passenger planes were reportedly redirected to Arkhangelsk.
Baza also reported that a civilian light aircraft was mistakenly shot at after being confused with a drone. Two light sport aircraft reportedly took off from a landing site in the Apatity municipal district for Arkhangelsk around 16:30 on 11 September. One of the aircraft was allegedly fired upon with small arms, resulting in damage to its wing and headlights.
The day before, on 11 September, Murmansk Oblast Governor Andrei Chibis announced a previous drone attack on the region. He stated,
“Enemy drone raids are being carried out on our oblast. Therefore, I ask for your understanding regarding a number of temporary restrictions that we have to introduce. All necessary measures to improve security are being taken, and air defense is working to destroy enemy drones.”
As a result, two airports in the oblast – Murmansk and Apatity – were closed. Chibis later claimed that “all three drones” in Murmansk Oblast were shot down.
In a separate incident on 11 September, Russian local media claimed that a Ukrainian S-200 missile was allegedly shot down near a gas distribution station in the Efremovsky district of Tula Oblast south of Moscow. The missile reportedly landed in a field next to the station, with no casualties or damage reported.
Related:
- Russia claims it downed 144 drones on their way to Moscow
- UK intel: August strike on Russia’s Volgograd Oblast airbase destroyed key infrastructure, satellite imagery shows
- Source: one bomber destroyed, two damaged by Ukrainian drone attack at Engels base
- Russia’s Marinovka air base attacked by SBU and SOF, bomb and fuel depots destroyed, source reveals
- Russia struggles to maintain aging Tu-22M3 bomber fleet amid losses
- Ukraine claims successful strike on Russian strategic bombers
- Massive drone attack on Russia: two power stations and oil refinery damaged, 16 regions targeted (video)