Last night, Ukrainian suicide drones struck Marinovka military airbase in Volgograd Oblast, Russia, causing fires, ammunition detonations, and potential damage to aircraft.
byYuri Zoria
22/08/2024
3 minute read
fires detonations russia's marinovka airbase after drone attack fire volgograd oblast russia 22 august 2024 telegram astra/exilenova_plus marinovo
Fire at Marinovka airbase in Volgograd Oblast, Russia. 22 August 2024. Photo: Telegram Astra/exilenova_plus.
Fires and detonations at Russia’s Marinovka airbase after drone attack (video)

Ukrainian attack drones mounted a massive strike into Russia early on 22 August, targeting the Marinovka military airbase in Volgograd Oblast, approximately 72 kilometers west of the regional capital Volgograd and about 440 km from the war zone in Ukraine. Local sources reported at least 12 explosions near the Russian airbase, followed by fires.

Satellite data by NASA FIRMS showed fires in the parking area, where Su-34 and Su-24 aircraft are typically stationed, as well as at an ammunition depot and fuel depot. Videos shared by locals confirmed detonations and showed fires and a large smoke cloud rising over the area of the base.

NASA FIRMS AUgust 22 thermal anomalies map and the satellite view of the Marinovka air base in Volgograd Oblast, Russia. Photo via X/@PStyle0ne1.

Russian official claims

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that 28 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Russian territory overnight. According to the ministry,

“13 drones were shot down over Volgograd Oblast, 7 over Rostov Oblast, 4 over Belgorod Oblast, 2 over Voronezh Oblast, and one each over Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts.”

The governor of Volgograd Oblast, Andrey Bocharov, confirmed a drone attack on a military facility in the region but claimed that “a fire” started due to “a UAV crash,” rather than multiple direct hits. Bocharov stated,

“Tonight, the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense repelled a drone attack on the territory of Volgograd Oblast in the Marinovka area, with most of the drones destroyed. As a result of the drone crash, a fire broke out on the premises of a Ministry of Defense facility. Fire and rescue services promptly began firefighting operations. There are no casualties.”

Ukrainian officials didn’t comment on the attack.

Russian unofficial reports

Russian Telegram channel Astra initially reported that residents of Kalach-na-Donu in Volgograd Oblast reported a drone attack and subsequent fire. The military airfield Marinovka is located 20 kilometers from the town, near Oktyabrsky village.

Astra later shared an audio message from a local resident, stating, “We were told to gather documents, there may be an evacuation.” Local residents reported that the Marinovka military airfield in Oktyabrsky was burning after the attack.

Around 7:00, Astra provided an update on the situation in the Kalachevsky district of Volgograd Oblast, saying that the Marinovka military airfield was burning and detonating after the drone attack:

Explosions with a periodicity of 1-3 minutes,” Astra wrote, referring to local residents.

Astra further reported locals saying, “Those are the shells exploding, which are loaded into the planes.

Russian Telegram channel Baza also reported on the incident, claiming around 4:00 that “Ukrainian drones” “attempted” to attack an airfield in Volgograd Oblast. Residents of Kalach-na-Donu began reporting explosions in the sky around 3:30 AM.

The long-range aerial drone attacks against deep rear targets in Russia are usually conducted by Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence or the Security Service, not the Army.

Baza stated that at the time, at least two drones were known to have been shot down at the time: one was destroyed several kilometers from the airfield, and the debris of the second fell on a nearby utility building, causing it to catch fire.

The Marinovka base

Marinovka is an air base of the Russian Aerospace Forces, part of the 4th Air and Air Defense Forces Army, Southern Military District. As of 2022, the base was home to the 11th Composite Aviation Regiment, which has two squadrons of Sukhoi Su-24M/MR aircraft.

The airfield hosts the 2nd Separate Reconnaissance Aviation Squadron (military unit 77978) of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command.

OSINT researcher MT Anderson posted satellite imagery of the base days before the attack, noting the presence of Su-24 bombers and possibly Su-34 fighter-bombers, as well as several semi-trucks potentially carrying ammunition or drones.

The attack follows the pattern of recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian air bases, primarily targeting air-launched munitions warehouses rather than aircraft.

On 9 August, the ammunition storage facilities were destroyed at a Lipetsk air base by drone strikes, on the 3rd at a base in Rostov Oblast, while on 31 July, missiles hit aviation ordnance facilities near Kursk.

