Ukrainian soldiers report significant technical difficulties with German weapon systems despite receiving various equipment including tanks, artillery, and air defense systems, according to the German Army’s internal document, obtained by Spiegel.

Before US President Donald Trump’s pivot to Russia, Germany was Ukraine’s second-largest donor of humanitarian and military aid, after the United States. Berlin supplied tanks, howitzers, ammunition, air defense systems, and other equipment. The report basically shows that all heavy equipment, designed before the drone-dominated Russo-Ukrainian war lacks protection, is hard to maintain due to limited infrastructure, or uses costly, scarce ammunition. Meanwhile, the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun is often operated far from the frontlines.

The document is a transcript of a lecture given by the deputy military attaché of the German Embassy in Kyiv to approximately 200 junior officers of the Bundeswehr, the German Armed Forces, in late January 2025. During this briefing, the attaché provided candid feedback about Ukrainian experiences fighting with German weapons against Russian forces.

Spiegel says that “the military attaché’s account is largely devastating.“

The Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery system, while described as an “excellent weapon system,” shows “such high technical vulnerability that combat suitability is strongly questioned,” the attaché stated.

The older Leopard 1A5 battle tank proves “reliable” at the front, but Ukrainian forces often use it “only as improvised artillery due to too weak armor protection.“

Meanwhile, the newer Leopard 2A6 requires such extensive maintenance that repairs directly at the front are frequently impossible.

Modern air defense systems also received mixed reviews.

The IRIS-T system is very effective, but ammunition is too expensive and “not available in the necessary quantities.“

The German-supplied Patriot system is fundamentally an “excellent weapon system” but “unsuitable for war deployment” because the MAN carrier vehicles are too old and spare parts are no longer available.

Meanwhile, one of the oldest systems delivered, the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, earned the highest praise. According to the document, Ukrainians consider the Gepard the “most popular, efficient, and reliable weapon system.” The Bundeswehr had already decommissioned the anti-aircraft tank before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, with mothballed systems being reactivated and others purchased from abroad for delivery.

Ukrainians also face problems with the five MARS rocket launchers delivered by Germany. During the presentation in Delitzsch, the military attaché noted that these systems are “a game changer on the battlefield” due to their long range. However, the German systems are only “partially” usable in Ukraine as they cannot fire the cluster munitions supplied by the United States.

The paper’s conclusion is unambiguous: “Hardly any German heavy equipment is unconditionally suitable for war,” according to Spiegel.

In light of Germany’s massive arms buildup plans, Green Party security spokesperson Sara Nanni emphasized the need for close, partnership-based talks with Ukraine to address these shortcomings and consider them for future procurements.