Watch: Ukraine’s Soviet S-300V1 air defense fires 8m interceptors at Russian ballistics

The Ukrainian Air Force has released rare footage of its S-300V1 surface-to-air missile systems in action, demonstrating the dramatic launch of 26-foot (7.9-meter) long interceptors. At the onset of the Russian full-scale invasion, these missile systems were initially among the most advanced air defense tools in Ukraine’s arsenal, offering crucial anti-ballistic missile capabilities.

“I was originally trained on the [S-300V1] system,” explains Denys, a Ukrainian air defense officer featured in the footage.

Now operating the Western-supplied National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), Denys represents Ukraine’s ongoing transition to NATO-standard equipment.

The S-300V1’s capabilities are impressive. It features two types of interceptors: the 9M83, which has a 47-mile (75.6-kilometer) range, and the larger 9M82, which extends nearly 33 feet (10 meters) and can reach targets up to 60 miles (96.6 kilometers) away.

“The tracked TELARs also gave the system valuable mobility that could be used to set up these powerful systems near the front lines and relatively quickly relocate as required,” The War Zone notes.

The S-300V1 of the 137th brigade on duty. Photo: Ukrainian military portal

However, the system’s future is uncertain. The Soviet-era systems were reportedly pulled out of storage and refurbished following Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“Even if Ukraine still has a significant number of V1s that are still functional, stocks of interceptors for them can only have been dwindling in the past three years,” TMZ warns.

This reality has spurred increased international support. Israel recently sent additional PAC-2 interceptors to Ukraine, while the US and other Western allies continue providing modern air defense systems. These reinforcements are crucial as Russia’s ballistic missile arsenal grows, reportedly strengthened by imports from North Korea and potential deliveries from Iran.

“Any S-300V1s that remain operational in Ukraine would offer a still valuable mix of capabilities despite its age,” TMZ concludes.

The recent footage, shared by the Ukrainian Air Force, reminds us of Ukraine’s evolving nature of air defense. New systems like NASAMS and Patriots are becoming more critical to countering the ongoing Russian threat. However, the S-300V1’s legacy remains vital in the context of Ukraine’s broader air defense strategy.

