AP: US prepares $ 1.25 billion military package for Ukraine before transition

The United States plans to announce a $1.25 billion military assistance package for Ukraine on 30 December, US officials told AP on 27 December, speaking on condition of anonymity as the details have not been made public.
According to the officials, the package includes munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, HAWK air defense systems, Stinger missiles, and both 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds.
The announcement comes amid Russia’s intensified attacks on Ukrainian power facilities, while Ukrainian forces successfully intercept many incoming missiles and drones. Additionally, Russian troops gradually advance in Ukraine’s east, and fierce fighting continues around Kursk Oblast, where Moscow has deployed North Korean troops in attempts to reclaim territory captured by Ukraine.
AP notes that the latest assistance would reduce the remaining drawdown authority to approximately $4.35 billion. Pentagon officials note that about $1.2 billion in longer-term funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative remains available, with plans to release these funds before the end of 2024.
