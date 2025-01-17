Support us on Patreon
Netherlands purchases replacements for Patriot system components given to Ukraine

The Dutch military has ordered Patriot air defense system components worth $529 million from Raytheon to replace equipment transferred to Ukraine.
17/01/2025
Patriot air defense system’s launchers. Photo: Dutch Defense Ministry
The Netherlands has ordered new Patriot air and missile defense system components worth $529 million to replace equipment donated to Ukraine, the Patriot manufacturer RTX’s Raytheon announced on 16 January. According to the Dutch Ministry of Defense, the order includes a radar set, several missile launchers, and spare parts, with delivery expected during 2029.

The contract supports direct replacement of equipment provided to Ukraine amid the ongoing repeated Russian air attacks across the country. The donated equipment included three Patriot launchers transferred in November 2023 and a radar delivered in September 2023.

The Netherlands had previously announced plans in May 2023 to form a joint Patriot battery with allies for Ukraine, aimed at strengthening Kyiv’s air defense against Russian drone and missile attacks.

However, after three months without allied participation, the Dutch government proceeded to transfer the components independently to reinforce Ukraine’s existing Patriot batteries.

The Netherlands is among 19 countries operating the Patriot system, which can engage multiple aerial threats simultaneously, including helicopters, aircraft, drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles, Militarnyi notes.

The country is among Ukraine’s staunchest supporters in its fight against Russian aggression. The Netherlands is one of a handful of countries to donate US-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, while the US – Ukraine’s largest backer – has provided pilot training but no jets.

