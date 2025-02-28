Ukraine to receive Giraffe radars from Ireland

Ireland will provide Ukraine with Giraffe radar stations, Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin announced during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Shannon on 27 February, according to the Ukrainian President’s Office.

Amid Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion, Ukraine faces Moscow’s daily air attacks on its cities and infrastructure, involving hundreds of drones, along with missiles and bombs. Kyiv has consistently urged all its allies to provide available air defense equipment to better repel these attacks.

The meeting of the two leaders took place as Zelenskyy was en route to the United States. During their talks, the two leaders reportedly focused on steps toward ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with guaranteed peace for Ukraine and all of Europe.

“Ukraine appreciates that Ireland shares its vision for the future security architecture,” the President’s Office reported.

Zelenskyy and Martin discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and stressed the importance of unity between Ukraine, Europe, and the United States on the path to a just peace.

Special attention was given to strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, Ireland’s participation in the Demining Coalition, and the EU training mission for Ukrainian troops. Micheál Martin announced that Ireland will provide Ukraine with Giraffe radars.

The leaders also addressed the construction of shelters in Ukrainian schools, support for school meal reform, and Ukraine’s initiative to ensure food security in Syria.

Giraffe radars

According to Militarnyi, The Irish Times previously reported, citing anonymous officials, that the donation likely involves outdated Giraffe Mark IV systems. This transfer is part of the Irish government’s commitment to providing Ukraine with non-lethal military equipment and training.

Giraffe Mark IV is a mobile short-range air-defense (SHORAD) radar system for early detection and air defense management manufactured by Swedish company Saab starting in late 1970s. These radar systems have a range of 30 to 100 kilometers and can track up to 20 targets simultaneously. Both land and naval versions exist, per Militarnyi.

Related: