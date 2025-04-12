Support us on Patreon
Ukraine diplomat slams X for hiding posts about child casualties

“This is sweeping Russian war crimes under the rug,” declared Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson after discovering X had hidden posts about child casualties from the ministry’s official account.
byMaria Tril
12/04/2025
3 minute read
X hid a post with information about Ukrainian children killed
A screenshot showing how social network X hid a post with information about Ukrainian children killed by Russian shelling Photo: Serhii Tykhyi via X
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi criticized social network X for labeling posts about Ukrainian children killed by Russian shelling as “shocking content,” accusing the platform of concealing Russia’s war crimes.

Tykhyi shared his concerns in a post on X, backed by a screenshot showing how the network had hidden a publication from the official Ukrainian Foreign Ministry account that contained statistical data about child casualties.

For real, @X? Since when is the number of Ukrainian kids killed by Russia considered “graphic content?This isn’t preventing users from exposure to graphic content. This is sweeping Russian war crimes under the rug,” Tykhyi wrote.

The hidden post contained only factual information about at least 616 children killed and 1,869 injured since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The spokesperson called the platform’s content moderation principles “shameful” and demanded the decision be reversed.

UNICEF reported that at least 1,993 children had been killed or injured, with the true number likely being higher.

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russian army has been launching missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure, targeting residential areas, hospitals, schools, kindergartens. This is causing significant civilian casualties and disrupting essential services.

Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine is considered as war crimes. Organizations such as Amnesty International, the United Nations, and the European Commission have condemned these actions as war crimes, emphasizing that they intentionally target civilian objects.

