Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine pursues justice for 170,000 war crimes since Russian full-scale invasion

Most of them address violations of war laws, including attacks on civilians, mistreatment of prisoners, and the use of banned weapons. A small portion of them also includes collaboration, treason, and crimes against Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
byOrysia Hrudka
20/11/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine pursues justice for 170,000 war crimes since Russian full-scale invasion

Ukraine has launched nearly 170,000 investigations into war crimes and national security violations since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022, according to Current Times media outlet estimates

These efforts underscore Ukraine’s determination to ensure justice for victims and counter the impunity of Russia’s leadership upholding global norms against war atrocities.

Over 143,900 cases address violations of war laws, including attacks on civilians, mistreatment of prisoners, and the use of banned weapons. Other cases include collaboration (8,900), treason (3,700), and crimes against Ukraine’s territorial integrity (3,200). 

Ukrainian authorities have named over 700 Russian officials as suspects, targeting Russia’s military and political leadership for accountability.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued multiple arrest warrants, including for Russian President Vladimir Putin and officials like Maria Lvova-Belova for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, and Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov for strikes on critical infrastructure. In July 2023, a special center in The Hague began gathering evidence to prepare for a tribunal to prosecute Russian aggression.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts