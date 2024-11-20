Ukraine pursues justice for 170,000 war crimes since Russian full-scale invasion

Ukraine has launched nearly 170,000 investigations into war crimes and national security violations since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022, according to Current Times media outlet estimates.

These efforts underscore Ukraine’s determination to ensure justice for victims and counter the impunity of Russia’s leadership upholding global norms against war atrocities.

Over 143,900 cases address violations of war laws, including attacks on civilians, mistreatment of prisoners, and the use of banned weapons. Other cases include collaboration (8,900), treason (3,700), and crimes against Ukraine’s territorial integrity (3,200).

Ukrainian authorities have named over 700 Russian officials as suspects, targeting Russia’s military and political leadership for accountability.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued multiple arrest warrants, including for Russian President Vladimir Putin and officials like Maria Lvova-Belova for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, and Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov for strikes on critical infrastructure. In July 2023, a special center in The Hague began gathering evidence to prepare for a tribunal to prosecute Russian aggression.

Related: