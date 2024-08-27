Ukrainian Prosecutor General Kostin reveals 27 countries investigating Russian war crimes

Currently, 27 countries have initiated their investigations into crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin announced during the “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, according to Ukrinform.

Earlier, Kostin stated that Ukraine created all necessary conditions for the International Criminal Court to conduct investigations in the country.

“Overall, 27 countries have started their own investigations or evidence collection related to crimes committed during the Russian aggression. We are working to increase this number. I cannot officially say this yet, but one of the countries in the Global South is also expected to open a criminal case into Russia’s crimes in Ukraine in the near future,” said Kostin.

He added that this would send a strong signal to Russia that Ukraine’s “network of comprehensive accountability is not only about all types of war crimes and every instance of war crimes.”

“Our main objective is to ensure that war criminals cannot hide from justice anywhere in the world. We are also working to ensure that victims of the aggressor’s crimes see justice in practice. Our international coalition for justice is growing stronger,” Kostin noted.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general emphasized that the path to justice is based on the values upon which every democratic society is built.

“This path to justice is neither simple nor quick. It is not a sprint but a marathon that may take years or even decades,” Kostin explained.

