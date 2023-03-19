If Putin comes to Germany, he will be arrested – German Justice Minister

The ICC opened war crimes cases against Russia.

The arrest warrant of the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will be executed, if Putin comes to Germany, Marco Buschmann, Germany’s Justice Minister, told Bild.

“I expect that the International Criminal Court in The Hague will approach Interpol as well as the contracting states and ask them for the enforcement,” Marco Buschmann said.

Germany is obliged to detain Vladimir Putin and hand him over to the ICC in the Hague if Russia’s President enters the territory of Germany, Buschmann concluded.

Earlier before, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Vladimir Putin. During his trip to Japan on 18 March, Scholz stated that the arrest warrant showed that nobody should be above the law.

On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants of arrest for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President, Maria Lvova-Belova. The ICC alleges that both suspects are responsible for committing war crimes, specifically the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

According to the ICC, there are reasonable grounds to believe that Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova bear individual criminal responsibility for their actions, whether directly or through others.

