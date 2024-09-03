Eng
Ukraine condemns Mongolia’s refusal to arrest Putin, calls for consequences

A top Ukrainian diplomat called Putin’s visit to the country ‘a heavy blow to the international criminal justice system’ and urged international measures following Mongolia’s failure to enact the ICC warrant.
byOksana Ostapchuk
03/09/2024
1 minute read
bloomberg putin assured non-arrest mongolia despite icc warrant russian president vladimir during meeting addressing ukrainian incursion kursk oblast from official video
Russian president Vladimir Putin during the meeting addressing Ukrainian incursion to the Kursk Oblast. Screenshot from an official video.
Ukraine condemns Mongolia’s refusal to arrest Putin, calls for consequences

Heorhii Tykhii, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, criticized Mongolia for its failure to arrest Putin during his state visit on September 3.

The statement followed Putin’s trip to Mongolia, which became his first official trip to an International Criminal Court (ICC) membering state since it issued an arrest warrant against him in March 2023. The warrant, charging Putin with alleged involvement in deporting children from occupied Ukrainian territories, mandates the 124 ICC member states to arrest him if he enters their jurisdiction.

Tykhii called Mongolia’s failure to detain Putin “a heavy blow to the ICC and the international criminal justice system,” pledging to collaborate with Ukraine’s international partners for “ensuring consequences for Ulaanbaatar,” in his post on X.

Putin arrived in Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar, on September 3, receiving a lavish reception, which included high-profile talks with Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh.

The visit allegedly aims to deepen energy cooperation between the two states, including negotiations over the possible construction of a Russian pipeline to supply natural gas to China through Mongolian territory.

On August 30, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Mongolia to fulfill its obligations and arrest Putin during his upcoming visit to the country.

