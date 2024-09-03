Ukraine condemns Mongolia’s refusal to arrest Putin, calls for consequences

Heorhii Tykhii, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, criticized Mongolia for its failure to arrest Putin during his state visit on September 3.

The statement followed Putin’s trip to Mongolia, which became his first official trip to an International Criminal Court (ICC) membering state since it issued an arrest warrant against him in March 2023. The warrant, charging Putin with alleged involvement in deporting children from occupied Ukrainian territories, mandates the 124 ICC member states to arrest him if he enters their jurisdiction.

Tykhii called Mongolia’s failure to detain Putin “a heavy blow to the ICC and the international criminal justice system,” pledging to collaborate with Ukraine’s international partners for “ensuring consequences for Ulaanbaatar,” in his post on X.

Putin arrived in Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar, on September 3, receiving a lavish reception, which included high-profile talks with Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh.

The visit allegedly aims to deepen energy cooperation between the two states, including negotiations over the possible construction of a Russian pipeline to supply natural gas to China through Mongolian territory.

On August 30, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Mongolia to fulfill its obligations and arrest Putin during his upcoming visit to the country.

