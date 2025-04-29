Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy warns: Russia preparing “something” alarming in Belarus for 2025

Zelenskyy warns that Russia’s military buildup in Belarus disguised as “Zapad-2025” exercises follows the same pattern used before previous invasions, potentially threatening Ukraine, Poland, or Lithuania this summer.
byOlena Mukhina
29/04/2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: president.gov.ua
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized the need to focus on Russia’s preparations for new aggressive actions this summer, according to ArmyInform. 

Russia and Belarus plan to hold joint military exercises, Zapad-2025, on Belarusian territory in September 2025. NATO, and particularly the Baltic states, since Belarus borders both Lithuania and Latvia, are closely monitoring the situation, viewing Belarus as a potential staging ground for a Russian assault on the Baltic States or Poland.

“Look at Belarus — this summer, Russia is preparing something there, masking it as military exercises. This is how its new attacks usually begin. But where will they strike this time? I don’t know. Ukraine? Lithuania? Poland? God forbid! But we must all be prepared. All of our institutions are open to cooperation,” Zelenskyy states

He has also expressed gratitude to all those supporting Ukraine and its diplomatic efforts.

“Europe, especially our region that borders Russia, must speak with one voice. We all want Europe and the US to remain strong partners,” he claims. 

Zelenskyy says that allies all want Russia’s war to end justly, with no rewards for Putin and no territorial concessions. That’s why the West needs to continue pressuring Russia.

“Everyone can contribute to helping us achieve a full and unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible—at least for 30 days. This would lay the groundwork for genuine, effective diplomacy. So, please, stand with Ukraine. We are deeply grateful for your military support, and we still need it, as Russia seeks to prolong this war,” he says. 

Earlier, Nikolai Patrushev, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin and head of the Maritime Board, accused NATO of rehearsing the seizure of Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast. 

Patrushev also stated that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte directly threaten Russia’s security. He blamed the UK for seeking to expand its influence in the Black Sea region, claiming that London had already created a “mine countermeasures coalition” and now aims to escort commercial vessels with its navy.

Read also

