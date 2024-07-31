Eng
Belarus airspace breached by Russian drones during attack on Ukraine

At least five Russian kamikaze drones entered Belarus during an overnight attack on Ukraine, traveling as far as 260 kilometers into the country.
byMaria Tril
31/07/2024
2 minute read
russian drone
Russian drone. Credit: Euracrtiv
The Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported that at least five Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drones entered Belarus’s airspace during a mass attack on Ukraine on 31 July.

This incident marks “the largest entry of Russian drones into Belarus’s airspace since the start of the full-scale invasion,” according to the group.

The first drone reportedly entered Belarusian airspace around 11:20 pm local time. Shortly after, a fighter jet was scrambled from the Baranovichi airfield. Hajun reports that the jet was airborne for over an hour, conducting “an intensive search for targets” in southeastern Belarus near the Ukrainian border.

The monitoring group stated, “The fighter was conducting an intensive search for targets and was lifted not just for reconnaissance but for the purposeful detection of Shaheds over Belarus.”

While most drones quickly exited back into Ukrainian airspace, one notably traveled more than 260 kilometers over Belarus, reaching the town of Stolin in Brest Oblast.

This incident follows a series of similar occurrences earlier in July. Between 11 July and 16 July, at least four Shahed drones launched at Ukrainian targets veered off course and entered deep into Belarus.

The drone incursion coincided with what local authorities describe as Russia’s most extensive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024. According to reports, air defense forces destroyed over 40 drones in Kyiv’s airspace and nearby areas.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that a total of 89 Shahed-type attack drones were launched at Ukraine overnight, all of which were reportedly shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.

