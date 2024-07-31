Eng
Bloomberg: Ukraine receives first F-16 jets

If true, Kyiv has been waiting for 18 months.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
31/07/2024
2 minute read
Two Portuguese F-16AM-15MLU and a Canadian CF-18 Hornet protecting the Baltic States.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received their first batch of F-16 fighter jets from Western allies, Bloomberg reports, citing confidential sources. This delivery meets the end-of-July goal set by Ukraine’s Western partners, marking a significant milestone in military aid to the country.

If confirmed, this delivery ends Ukraine’s 18-month wait for F-16s. During this time, Russia has devastated Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and conducted daily aerial bombardments of Ukrainian cities. The arrival of F-16s is therefore crucial for Ukraine’s air defense and infrastructure protection efforts.

While the initial number of aircraft is small, the transfer is expected to bolster Kyiv’s ability to challenge Russia’s air superiority. This superiority has allowed Moscow to inflict substantial damage on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, resulting in widespread power outages.

Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway have collectively pledged about 60 F-16 fighters to Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal reports these aircraft will be equipped with advanced American weaponry. However, the full deployment of these jets faces challenges, as pilot training is progressing slower than anticipated.

It remains unclear whether Ukrainian pilots can immediately begin flying missions with the F-16s. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are expected to receive the fighters in several batches over an extended period, with earlier reports suggesting 6 aircraft this summer and up to 20 by year’s end.

