Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Kyiv repels largest Russian drone assault of 2024, no casualties reported

Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted more than 40 drones during a seven-hour assault on Kyiv, marking the largest such attack in 2024.
byMaria Tril
31/07/2024
2 minute read
kyiv 31 july 2024
The damaged residential building in the Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack overnight on 31 July 2024. Credit: State Emergency
Kyiv repels largest Russian drone assault of 2024, no casualties reported

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) reported that Russian forces conducted the most extensive drone attack on Kyiv this year, with air defense systems intercepting over 40 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the early hours of 31 July.

According to the KMVA, the assault targeted the Ukrainian capital with “many dozens” of drones, marking the seventh such attack on Kyiv in July alone. The air raid alert lasted for more than seven hours as drones approached the city in waves from multiple directions.

“This was one of the most significant attacks since the full-scale invasion began and the largest one this year,” Serhii Popko, head of the KMVA.

During the second wave of drone strikes, Russian UAVs continued to attack Kyiv in waves from specific directions. However, not a single drone achieved its goal.

In general, over four dozen Russian UAVs were shot down in the airspace of Kyiv and on the outskirts of the capital during these two waves.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that a residential building burned down in the Kyiv Oblast at night as a result of falling debris.

He emphasized the Russian military’s evolving tactics, noting on 30 June that “the aggressor is trying new tactics—it is looking for the right time, methods, and means to hit Kyiv.”

This attack follows a pattern of intensified drone assaults on the Ukrainian capital. On 30 June, Popko warned via Telegram about the changing approach of Russian forces, suggesting a deliberate strategy to probe Kyiv’s defenses.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts