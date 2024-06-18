Eng
Ukraine’s air forces down all 10 Russian drones over Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia oblasts overnight

The Russian night drone attack damaged detached houses, cars, a power line in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Maria Tril
18/06/2024
1 minute read
damaged houses in dnipro june 2024
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on 18 June. Credit: Governor Serhii Lysak
Ukraine’s air forces downed 10 out of 10 drones Russia launched overnight on 18 June.

According to the air forces, the Russian drones were downed over Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro oblasts.

In Donetsk oblast, the drones damaged three detached houses and two cars, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russia also shelled Nikopol in the oblast, damaging a five-story building, six detached houses and a power line.

Over the past day, Russian force’s attack on Ukraine killed at least three people.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in Zvanivka and injured one in Chasiv Yar, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian forces attack on Kherson Oblast killed two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Read also:

