Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UN Security Council meets on Russia blowing up a children’s hospital in Kyiv

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns Russia’s targeting of medical facilities as the Security Council prepares to address the escalating violence in Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
09/07/2024
1 minute read
missile attack hospital
Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital, Kyiv
UN Security Council meets on Russia blowing up a children’s hospital in Kyiv

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene on 9 July in response to a Russian missile strike that hit Kyiv’s main children’s hospital, Suspilne broadcasts.

The massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv, which occurred on 8 July, was part of a broader assault on Ukrainian cities that resulted in at least 36 civilian casualties, marking the deadliest air campaign in recent months.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a strong condemnation of the Russian attacks through his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

“Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects is prohibited by international humanitarian law, and any such attacks are unacceptable and must end immediately,” Dujarric said, emphasizing Guterres’ particular shock at the targeting of medical facilities.

A coalition of nations, including Britain, France, Ecuador, Slovenia, and the United States, requested the Security Council meeting, scheduled for the morning of 9 July.

Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward announced on X, “We will call out Russia’s cowardly and depraved attack on the hospital last night in the Security Council.”

In response to the allegations, the Russian defense ministry claims its forces targeted defense industry facilities and aviation bases. Moscow has consistently denied intentionally targeting civilians despite evidence of widespread civilian casualties since the invasion began in February 2022.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts