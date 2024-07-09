UN Security Council meets on Russia blowing up a children’s hospital in Kyiv

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene on 9 July in response to a Russian missile strike that hit Kyiv’s main children’s hospital, Suspilne broadcasts.

The massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv, which occurred on 8 July, was part of a broader assault on Ukrainian cities that resulted in at least 36 civilian casualties, marking the deadliest air campaign in recent months.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a strong condemnation of the Russian attacks through his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

“Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects is prohibited by international humanitarian law, and any such attacks are unacceptable and must end immediately,” Dujarric said, emphasizing Guterres’ particular shock at the targeting of medical facilities.

A coalition of nations, including Britain, France, Ecuador, Slovenia, and the United States, requested the Security Council meeting, scheduled for the morning of 9 July.

Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward announced on X, “We will call out Russia’s cowardly and depraved attack on the hospital last night in the Security Council.”

In response to the allegations, the Russian defense ministry claims its forces targeted defense industry facilities and aviation bases. Moscow has consistently denied intentionally targeting civilians despite evidence of widespread civilian casualties since the invasion began in February 2022.

