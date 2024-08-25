Russia strikes at hotel in Kramatorsk overnight, injuring foreign and Ukrainian journalists

Russian forces launched a series of attacks on Ukraine overnight on 25 August, targeting multiple oblasts with drones and missiles.

According to Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, Russia deployed nine Shahed-type drones and various types of missiles against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military reports successfully intercepted eight drones over Mykolaiv Oblast.

In the night attack, Russian forces struck a hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, injuring people. Governor Vadym Filashkin said that “Ukrainian and foreign journalists” were among the injured, with “two injured and one person under the rubble.” Foreign journalists are reportedly from the US and Great Britain. A nearby apartment building was also damaged in the attack.

Over the past day, Russia injured 15 and killed seven in its attack on Donetsk Oblast, according to Filashkin.

Russian forces also targeted Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. In Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi district, three people were injured, including a 23-year-old with a “torn temple wound,” according to Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for the regional prosecutor’s office. Chubenko also said that “five more had an acute stress reaction.”

In Chuhuiv, Russian troops hit residential areas, injuring four people, including a 4-year-old child, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to Syniehubov, Russia attacked eight settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, injuring 21 people.

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv and Dnipro oblasts overnight. However, no casualties have been reported

