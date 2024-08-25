Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia strikes at hotel in Kramatorsk overnight, injuring foreign and Ukrainian journalists

In the night attack, Russia also hit Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people.
byMaria Tril
25/08/2024
2 minute read
Russia strikes at hotel in Kramatorsk overnight, injuring foreign and Ukrainian journalists

Russian forces launched a series of attacks on Ukraine overnight on 25 August, targeting multiple oblasts with drones and missiles.

According to Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, Russia deployed nine Shahed-type drones and various types of missiles against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military reports successfully intercepted eight drones over Mykolaiv Oblast.

In the night attack, Russian forces struck a hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, injuring people. Governor Vadym Filashkin said that “Ukrainian and foreign journalists” were among the injured, with “two injured and one person under the rubble.” Foreign journalists are reportedly from the US and Great Britain. A nearby apartment building was also damaged in the attack.

Over the past day, Russia injured 15 and killed seven in its attack on Donetsk Oblast, according to Filashkin.

Russian forces also targeted Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. In Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi district, three people were injured, including a 23-year-old with a “torn temple wound,” according to Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for the regional prosecutor’s office. Chubenko also said that “five more had an acute stress reaction.”

In Chuhuiv, Russian troops hit residential areas, injuring four people, including a 4-year-old child, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to Syniehubov, Russia attacked eight settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, injuring 21 people.

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv and Dnipro oblasts overnight. However, no casualties have been reported

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts