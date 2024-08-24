Eng
Kamala Harris: US will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day and promised that Ukraine can count on the United States’ support in the future.
byBenjamin Looijen
24/08/2024
1 minute read
Kamala Harris, photo via Wikimedia.
United States Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has once again spoken out on the matter of future US support for Ukraine on social media.

As published on X, Harris said that ”we will continue to stand with Ukraine in its fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression.

Harris spoke on the matter of US support for Ukraine on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day of August 24, noting the bravery of Ukrainians in general.

On Ukraine’s Independence Day, we join in celebrating the shared values that the Ukrainian people are bravely defending every single day: independence, sovereignty, and freedom,” Harris said.

Earlier this week on 23 August, Harris reaffirmed her support for Ukraine and NATO during the Democratic National Convention.

The Democratic presidential nominee made a forceful defense of Ukraine and NATO in her speech as she lambasted Trump’s past comments on the war in Ukraine.

“As President, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies,” Harris said.

Harris touted that five days before Russia invaded Ukraine, “I warned President Zelenskyy” and helped lead the US diplomatic response in rallying “more than 50 countries.”

