Zelenskyy says Trump pledged support for Ukraine during July phone call

In an interview with CNN, announced on 14 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided insights into why he wants to share Ukraine’s victory plan with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and presidential candidate Donald Trump. Zelenskyy stressed that the US plays a crucial role in Ukraine’s efforts to resist Russia’s invasion and that it is important to engage both current and potential future leaders.

Zelenskyy noted that he is uncertain about Trump’s claim that he could end the war within days, but he emphasized that sharing the victory plan with US leaders is a necessary step in ensuring continued support from the United States.

“I want to share this plan to hear his reaction,” Zelenskyy said regarding Trump.

The Ukrainian President revealed that during a phone conversation two months ago, Trump expressed strong support for Ukraine:

“He said that he is very supportive, and we had [a] good conversation,” Zelenskyy stated, adding: “He understands how it is difficult to survive during the war and he will do everything to strengthen Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy also explained that he intends to present the victory plan to Congress due to its critical role in decision-making related to Ukraine’s aid. After these discussions, the plan will be shared with the public.

