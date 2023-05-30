ATACMS missiles for Ukraine “still in play” – US President Biden

M142 HIMARS and ATACMS missiles/ Source: Militarniy, mil.in.ua, photo by Mariusz Burcz

On 29 May, commenting on Russia’s increasing attacks on Kyiv, US President Joe Biden said that it is not unexpected, and “that’s why we got to continue to give Ukraine all they need.”

Asked whether it is time for ATACMS for Ukraine, President Biden replied:

“That’s still in play.”

For now, only the UK supplied Ukraine with its Storm Shadow missiles having a range of about 250 kilometers, while the US has declined to provide its 297-km range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles. Ukraine also asked Germany to provide its Taurus cruise missiles.

Tags: ATACMS, Joe Biden