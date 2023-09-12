Reuters: US likely to approve transfer of long-range missiles with cluster munitions to Ukraine

The US government is close to approving the supply of long-range missiles filled with cluster munitions to Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing the statements of four US officials.

Such missiles would enable the Ukrainian Army to inflict significant damage deep inside Russian-occupied territory.

Ukrainian troops successfully use cluster munitions in 155 mm artillery rounds during counteroffensive operations, previously transferred by the US to Ukraine.

According to Reuters, after those successes, the US government decided to consider sending either or both Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) that can fly up to 190 miles (306 km), or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles with a 45-mile range packed with cluster bombs.

The 155-mm artillery rounds currently used by Ukraine have a maximum range of 18 kilometers and carry up to 48 bomblets. The ATACMS system could carry up to 300 cluster munitions, while the GMLRS missile system could disperse up to 404 bomblets.

“ATACMS or GMLRS with this capability would not only boost Ukrainian morale but deliver a needed tactical punch to the fight,” one of the US officials told Reuters.

