Lithuania’s acting Defense Minister: Europe must pay up

Lithuania’s acting defense ministe Dovilė Šakalienė believes that it’s unfair that the US spends significantly more on defense compared to Europe.

“Europe must take its share of responsibility for contributions to defense,” Sakalienė said, adding, “I am very realistic and understand that Europe is not even among the top three priorities of the United States. Priority number one is the United States itself. Then comes Taiwan, then Israel, and only then Europe.”

She promised to uphold Lithuania’s defense spending at 3.5% of its GDP in 2025. Likewise, she did not rule out that it could eventually increase to 5%.

Sakalienė also emphasized that the US would take a toll in its standoff with China if “Europe suffers from Russia.”

Her statements come against the backdrop of Trump’s rumored intention to force NATO allies to increase their spending to 3% of GDP.

A number of big European economies, like Italy and Spain, are currently failing to hit the 2% target.