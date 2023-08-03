Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian cadet pilots train by shelling Ukraine’s border Sumy Oblast – Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

byIryna Voichuk
03/08/2023
1 minute read
Cadets of the Chelyabinsk Aviation School make a video greeting for the Russian military fighting in Ukraine. Screenshot from the video of the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Russia trains cadet pilots by shelling Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast amid pilot shortage, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported.

Since August 2023, cadets from Russian flight schools have been taking part in firing range training, using unguided missiles from helicopters against settlements of the border Sumy Oblast. However, due to the low professional level, some missiles hit objects in Russia.

Earlier, Russia speeded up the graduation of cadets due to a shortage of officers.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts