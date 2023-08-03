Russian cadet pilots train by shelling Ukraine’s border Sumy Oblast – Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Russia trains cadet pilots by shelling Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast amid pilot shortage, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported.

Since August 2023, cadets from Russian flight schools have been taking part in firing range training, using unguided missiles from helicopters against settlements of the border Sumy Oblast. However, due to the low professional level, some missiles hit objects in Russia.

Earlier, Russia speeded up the graduation of cadets due to a shortage of officers.

Read also: